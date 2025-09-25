Zara McDermott cuts FINAL ties with ex Sam Thompson after ‘moving in’ with boyfriend Louis Tomlinson

Zara McDermott has reportedly cut the final tie with her ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson after reportedly “moving in” with her boyfriend Louis Tomlinson.

According to The Sun, the former Love Island star has recently deleted all traces of Sam from her social media.

As a couple, they used to share a lot of social media content together, including loved-up photos and skits.

However, the posts ultimately stopped after the pair split after five years together in late 2024.

Following their split, Zara first sparked romance rumours with the One Direction star in March, when they were photographed together at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh, UK.

The social media cleanse comes shortly after it was reported, according to The Sun, Zara has been spending most of her time at his North London home, and has “pretty much moved in”.

A source said: “They’re smitten and she has been spending all of her time at his place, she’s pretty much moved in.

“Zara has even started making her social media videos from there instead of her parents. She had been back at her family home after her split from her ex.

“But Louis’s home and her parents’ house are nowhere near each other, so it made sense that she is spending more time at his.”

“They’re in the honeymoon stage and want to be with each other as much as possible when they’re not working,” the insider continued.

“Zara spent loads of time travelling with Louis this summer, and now they’re back in the UK, she’s using his place as a base a lot of the time.”

The news came after the couple finally hard-launched their relationship on Instagram earlier this month.

Zara, 28, shared a sweet photo of their pair kissing, and Louis, 33, commented under the post: “I love you x.”

The post quickly gained thousands of likes and supportive comments after months of speculation surrounding their budding romance.

Louis, 33, previously dated Eleanor Calder on and off from 2011 to 2022, and briefly dated Briana Jungwirth in 2015, with whom he shares a son, Freddie.