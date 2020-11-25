Zara McDermott begs Sam Thompson for a second chance in Made in Chelsea teaser

Rumours are rife the couple are back together

Zara McDermott begs Sam Thompson for a second chance in a teaser clip for next week’s episode of Made In Chelsea.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him during the early stages of their relationship.

However over the past few weeks, Zara and Sam have fuelled rumours that they’re back together.

In the trailer for next week’s episode of MIC, Sam is seen telling his mates: “I miss the hell out of her. I wanna be with her. Of course I do.”

Fancy some more drama same time next week? 😏 #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/bhpaADU3eW — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) November 23, 2020

The next scene shows Zara begging Sam for his forgiveness, as she says: “I just need you to give me a chance.”

Sam replies, “I don’t want to feel like I’m not enough,” and Zara responds, “You are enough! I’m telling you, you are, I’m telling you!”

The news comes after Zara shared another post dedicated to Sam on Instagram, amid rumours they’re back together.