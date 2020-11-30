Will the couple get back together on tonight's Made In Chelsea?

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson appear happier than ever in new snaps

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have stepped out in public together, amid reports they’ve rekindled their romance.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara had cheated on him during the early stages of their relationship.

However over the past few weeks, Zara and Sam have fuelled rumours that they’re back together.

In new photos obtained by the MailOnline today, the couple where seen laughing and smiling outside Sam’s home in South West London.

The new photos comes ahead of tonight’s dramatic episode of Made In Chelsea, which sees the couple reunite in another bid by Zara to get back together.

“I miss you, a lot,” Zara tells Sam, “I’ve been trying really hard to reach out to you in every way that I can.”

Sam replied: “I really appreciate you reaching out, and I understand it comes from a good place, but I don’t need gifts.”

A teary Zara said: “All I’ve wanted to do is prove to you how much I love you and I want to be with you. I know that I’ve really f**ked up but I love you so much.”

Sam admitted: “I know I love you, I know that very very well, because I didn’t want to break-up with you.

“I wanted to be with you forever. But I also know that I don’t think I trust you, because in my heart of hearts, I can see it happening again.”

Zara passionately shouted: “Never in my life would I ever look at anybody else but you. I love you so much and I’m looking at you in the eye telling you I love you so much.

“I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe we couldn’t get through this and be happy. I just want you to give me a chance.

“If you love me enough, then you would give me a chance.”

Tonight’s episode comes just one week after Zara shared a gushing Instagram post dedicated to Sam, writing: “I promise that you will always have my heart. ”