Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson ‘confirm relationship’ as they enjoy concert date

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson have appeared to “confirm their relationship” as they enjoyed a concert date in Los Angeles.

Last month, their relationship was made public when they were spotted on a romantic dinner date at a hotel in Suffolk.

The new relationship comes months after Zara and Sam Thompson ended their five year relationship.

On Wednesday, while watching Stereophonics at The Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles, Louis and Zara took to social media to share a peek of their relationship.

Just minutes apart, the new cpiple posted videos from the same section of the theatre, with Zara tagging the band and the location.

The “soft launch” on social media comes as it has been reported their budding romance is moving quickly as sources have reported Louis has introduced Zara to his family.

A friend told The Sun: “Zara has already met all the family and they can tell that she has made Louis giddy.”

“It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy,” the source continued.

“They think Zara is super wholesome and health-conscious so they are happy he is with someone who shuns the party life.”

A friend also told the MailOnline that Zara is smitten with the boyband star.

“Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them,” they said.

“News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended – the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.

“Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again.”