Zara McDermott admits she ‘messed up’ – as she reflects on Sam Thompson cheating drama

Zara McDermott has opened up about cheating on Sam Thompson.

The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

At the time, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

The couple have since rekindled their romance, with Zara insisting they are “better and stronger” than ever.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the reality star said: “We’ve all made mistakes – I’ve definitely made my mistakes – but fundamentally, relationships without trust are pointless.”

“[Our relationship is] honestly better than it ever was before. A lot of people said to me when everything went on, ‘If you guys are meant to be together, you will be.'”

“I had to trust that because I believed so wholeheartedly that we’re meant to be together. Unfortunately, Sam caught me at a time in my life when I wasn’t sure of myself and the person I wanted to be.”

“I was a young, stupid, 22-year-old girl. I’m 25 this year and he’s now seeing, ‘Right, this is her.’ He’s watched me grow, has seen me learn and it’s only made us a million times stronger than before.”