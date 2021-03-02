Zara McDermott admits she ‘messed up’ – as she reflects on Sam Thompson cheating drama

Zara McDermott has opened up about cheating on Sam Thompson.
The couple dramatically split back in August, after Sam found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.
At the time, it was reported that Zara cheated on him with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.
The couple have since rekindled their romance, with Zara insisting they are “better and stronger” than ever.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, the reality star said: “We’ve all made mistakes – I’ve definitely made my mistakes – but fundamentally, relationships without trust are pointless.”
“[Our relationship is] honestly better than it ever was before. A lot of people said to me when everything went on, ‘If you guys are meant to be together, you will be.'”
“I had to trust that because I believed so wholeheartedly that we’re meant to be together. Unfortunately, Sam caught me at a time in my life when I wasn’t sure of myself and the person I wanted to be.”
“I was a young, stupid, 22-year-old girl. I’m 25 this year and he’s now seeing, ‘Right, this is her.’ He’s watched me grow, has seen me learn and it’s only made us a million times stronger than before.”
“We’ve ridden through everything, come out so strong and with no issues. Neither of us have trust issues. We’re so strong and solid,” she added.
“A lot of people won’t be able to believe that and will think I’m just saying it, but I’m the one who has to live it. We wouldn’t be together if we didn’t make each other so happy,” Zara continued.
“The biggest thing I’ve learnt is that sometimes you have to be vulnerable and hold your hands up and own your mistakes. You have to say, ‘I messed up and I’m incredibly sorry.'”
“So many people reached out to me and said, ‘I’ve made a similar mistake, please don’t beat yourself up. Forgive yourself.’ And that’s the key thing to being able to move on.”
Gushing over her beau, she added: “We laugh all the time, every single day. There’s not a moment that goes by when we’re not laughing about something. We’re each other’s best friend. He’s everything.”