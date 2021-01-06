Zara Holland ‘pleads guilty’ in court for Barbados ‘fleeing’ incident and handed £4k fine

Zara Holland has reportedly been given a £4k fine for breaking coronavirus laws in Barbados.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Elliot Love were detained by officials at Grantley Adams International Airport last week, after they allegedly “tried to flee” the island after Elliott tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality star appeared in court on the Caribbean island today, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching the Barbados’ Covid-19 quarantine protocol, according to the MailOnline.

The 25-year-old was allegedly warned she would be jailed for nine months if she failed to pay the fine of £4,417 (Bajun $12,000) within seven days.

Zara missed out on a possible sentence of one year in jail or an £18,000 fine for the breach.

The news comes after Zara described the incident as a “massive mix up and misunderstanding” in a statement issued by her rep to Barbados Today.

The 25-year-old said: “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.”

Zara added: “I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.”

According to The Sun, the couple were tested for Covid-19 when they arrived in Barbados last Sunday, and were ordered to isolate in their hotel room as they waited on their results.