Zara Holland branded ‘selfish’ – after attempting to ‘flee’ Barbados after positive Covid test

Internet users are hitting out at Zara Holland – after reports surfaced that she was arrested for trying to “flee” Barbados after her boyfriend Elliot Love tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the UK Sun, the couple were given red bands and were due to be brought to a quarantine centre when they allegedly fled.

They were then met by cops in the airport after a hotel manager in their luxury hotel spotted they had cut off their red bands.

Rubberbandit’s star Blindboy called the Love Islander “nasty”.

Trying to hop on to a plane full of people, knowing you’re positive is some real nasty behaviour https://t.co/gJv08OJ2OW — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) January 1, 2021

“Trying to hop on to a plane full of people, knowing you’re positive is some real nasty behaviour,” he wrote on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter 2FM host Louise McSharry said the story summed up how selfish people had become during the pandemic.

Flying to Barbados for a sun holiday in the middle of this phase of the pandemic is bad, but attempting to get on a plane having tested positive is truly shocking. Yet more confirmation that some people absolutely do not give a shit about anyone other than themselves. https://t.co/VjsyaPpWoa — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) January 1, 2021

“Flying to Barbados for a sun holiday in the middle of this phase of the pandemic is bad,” she wrote.

“But attempting to get on a plane having tested positive is truly shocking.

“Yet more confirmation that some people absolutely do not give a sh*t about anyone other than themselves.”

Apprentice star Pamela Laird also called out the Love Island alumni.

“This is outrageous,” she wrote.

“Trying to board a flight knowing they are covid positive. I hope they get the maximum fine they could have infected who knows how many people at the airport, which could still kill someone.

“People travelling for holidays right now are unbelievably selfish.”

This is outrageous! Trying to board a flight knowing they are covid positive. I hope they get the maximum fine they could have infected who knows how many people at the airport, which could still kill someone. People travelling for holidays right now are unbelievably selfish https://t.co/QJzAn7YUpD — pamela laird (@Pamela_Laird) January 1, 2021

Zara has faced huge criticism online since the news broke. Leading the reality star to turning off comments on her latest Instagram posts.

me under another one of zara holland photos when she turn off the comments pic.twitter.com/r2nuLCnpHi — i 👏🏽am👏🏽finished👏🏽 done (@yungbaje) January 1, 2021

I have no words for Zara Holland. — Kirstie 💫 (@AlohaKirstie) January 1, 2021

The news story has since been picked up by US news site TMZ and The New York Post.