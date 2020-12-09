Zara and Mike Tindall confirm they’re expecting third child

The couple are already parents to two daughters

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her third child with her husband Mike Tindall.

The former rugby player shared the happy news on the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Mike said: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

“I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy,” he joked.

The couple are already parents to two daughters – Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, married the sports star on July 30, 2011.

The couple welcomed their first chid, Mia, in January 2014.

Zara, 39, sadly suffered two miscarriages before she fell pregnant with their second child Lena, who was born in June 2018.

The family live at Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Estate in Gloucester.