Zach Bryan’s girlfriend ‘confirms’ longtime rumour Dermot Kennedy is ‘secretly married’

Zach Bryan’s girlfriend has appeared to confirm a longtime rumour Dermot Kennedy is secretly married to his longtime partner Aisling Finnegan.

The Irish singer recently hung out the country music star in Australia, where they delighted fans with a live duet on stage in Melbourne.

The Dublin native, who was also accompanied by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, met Zach’s social media star girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry.

Dermot clearly made quite the impression on Brianna, as the Barstool Sports host gushed about him on her PlanBri Uncut podcast this week.

Speaking on the latest episode, Brianna said: “Dermot Kennedy is the man.

After her co-host Grace O’Malley asked “why didn’t you say something to him for me?” Brianna noted: “Well his wife was there… and she’s awesome.”

“Well that’s fine, I just wanted to let him know that he’s great,” Grace replied.

Continuing to praise Dermot, Brianna said: “He’s got that Irish accent, he is a fine mother f-… he’s got swag like no other.

“His voice? Angel! Me and Zach were like ‘dude this guy is so hot’.”

Brianna referring to Dermot’s “wife” has appeared to confirm longtime speculation the singer quietly wed his girlfriend Aisling, which was first reported by the Sunday World last November.

The couple have been an item for over ten years, and the singer even accompanied Aisling when she represented Dublin in the Rose of Tralee back in 2015.

An insider told the outlet: “It’s widely believed they had a small wedding abroad in recent weeks with just a few close family members and close friends present.”

The source also noted that Dermot had been wearing a gold ring on a chain around his neck in recent weeks, which is believed to be his wedding band.

Dermot and Aisling are notoriously private, and the musician has only ever shared two photos of them together on social media – which were posted back in 2016.

One shows the couple overlooking Lake Brienz in Switzerland, and the other shows the pair posing for a snap in Central Park in New York.

The rumoured husband and wife hail from the same area in Dublin, and it’s understood Aisling works as a physiotherapist and pilates instructor.

During a previous interview with the Irish Mirror, Dermot admitted he was grateful he found love before he became famous.

“If I was in a situation now where things were kicking off – and I thought about this quite a bit – and if you’re in a scenario where you were trying to find somebody it would be so hard to get to the bottom of people’s motives,” he said.

“Like, it would be so hard to know if someone truly wants to know you, or if they’re just enticed by what you’ve done and who you are and your career.”

“And so I think that’s an easy thing for me to take for granted – the fact that I’m with somebody who knows me truly and knows who I was when she was buying me cinema tickets, you know what I mean?”

“Really from the start. And I think that counts for a lot. And then friends and family, too.”