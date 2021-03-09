Zach Braff fuels rumours he secretly married Florence Pugh

Zach Braff has fuelled rumours he secretly married Florence Pugh.
The 45-year-old has been dating the 25-year-old actress since 2019, and first sparked rumours they secretly tied the knot back in January.
In photos published by PEOPLE magazine, the couple were spotted out for a walk in Los Angeles over the weekend, with Zach wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.
Back in January, the couple celebrated Florence’s 25th birthday together, with friends of the Little Women star sharing sweet birthday tributes on social media.
Florence reshared a post from friend Trevor Tuttle to her Instagram Stories, in which he wrote: “Much love FPB!”
Taking to the comment section, fans wondered whether the initials stood for Florence Pugh-Braff, leading to marriage speculation.
The caption of the post has since been edited, and now reads: “Much love FP!”
Meanwhile, Zach shared a series of snaps with his rumoured wife to mark her special day, writing: “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night.
“I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”
Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Florence and Zach for comment.
