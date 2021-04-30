Zac Efron’s friend addresses plastic surgery rumours – after his ‘new face’ went viral on social media

The actor shocked fans with his appearance in a recent video

Zac Efron’s friend has shut down rumours he’s had plastic surgery, after his “new face” went viral on social media.

Fans started speculating the actor got filler implants last week, after his face appeared different in a new video.

One of Zac’s closest friends, Kyle Sandilands, has since set the record straight.

People are confused over Zac Efron’s new look to say the least pic.twitter.com/BG3dwA3st6 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 23, 2021

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Australian radio host said “of course” Zac hasn’t had work done to his face.

“I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,” he confessed.

Kyle also insisted the Hollywood hunk doesn’t need cosmetic surgery, because he’s already too good looking.

“It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it. Why bother?” he joked.

Plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn also came to Zac’s defence in a TikTok video this week, by saying the actor may have undergone dental surgery, not plastic surgery.

“Everyone is talking about Zac Efron and how strange he looks. Has he had surgery to reshape his jawline, Botox or fillers?”

“I don’t think so. I actually think he has had dental surgery, not plastic surgery,” he said.

“That’s why he is swollen [along his jaw]. If you’ve had your wisdom teeth taken out, did you look like this?”

