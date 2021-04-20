Zac Efron ‘splits from Australian girlfriend’ Vanessa Valladares after whirlwind romance

The actor met the model when she was working as a waitress over the summer

Zac Efron has reportedly split from Vanessa Valladares after a ten-month romance.

The High School Musical star has been living in Australia since last year, and met Vanessa while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

According to a new report by The Daily Telegraph, the couple are “no longer dating”.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Zac for comment.

Zac has been travelling around Australia for several months as he films his Netflix show ‘Down To Earth’.

Vanessa has been spotted at various location shoots for the project, as she travelled the country with the Hollywood star.

The pair were last seen together during an abseiling session in NSW’s Blue Mountains on April 1st.