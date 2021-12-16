Zac Efron sparks romance rumours with Selling Sunset star

Is Zac Efron dating Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith?

The High School Musical star, who split from Australian waitress Vanessa Valladares earlier this year, was spotted hanging out with the realtor in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Heather Rae Young’s husband Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share a snap from the group trip, which shows Zac and Amanza looking very cosy.

According to TMZ, Zac just happened to be at the same dinner as Amanza and her pals, but he’s not dating her.

The actor is also friendly with Bruce Buffer, a UFC announcer who’s close with Tarek as well.

Amanza is rumoured to be dating a professional soccer star, while Zac is still reportedly single following his split from Vanessa.