Zac Efron sparks concern amongst fans after he wears sunglasses on talk show amid plastic surgery rumours

Zac Efron has sparked concern among his fans after he was spotted wearing sunglasses indoors on The Today Show, after plastic surgery rumours circulated about the actor.

The 36-year-old appeared on the show alongside co-star Jeremy Allen White, to promote their new film, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons.

The actor was recently the subject of numerous plastic surgery rumours, but cleared these up in 2022 after admitting his face looked different after shattering his jaw.

During his appearance on the morning talk show on Wednesday, Zac revealed: “I feel weird being in shades! I just have a bit of an eye infection.”

He told host Craig Melvin: “But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

Zac addressed those plastic surgery rumours last year and explained that he shattered his jaw after slipping in his house and hitting his chin on a granite fountain.

The actor recalled waking up to find his “chin bone hanging off his face” at the time of his accident.

The Baywatch star told the publication that after the injury, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw “just grew” and “got really, really big”, leading to his transformation.

Zac admitted that he was unaware of the online speculation as to whether he’d gone under the knife until his mother called to ask him about the rumours.