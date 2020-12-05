Zac Efron shuts down reports he’s split from Australian girlfriend

The actor met the model when she was working as a waitress over the summer

Zac Efron has shut down reports he’s split from Australian model Vanessa Valladares.

The couple were recently subject to split rumours, but new photos of Zac and Vanessa prove they’re still going strong.

Photos published by MailOnline show the 33-year-old actor and the 25-year-old model looking happier than ever in the South Australian outback this week – where Zac is shooting his upcoming movie, Gold.

They’re back on! Zac Efron reunites with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares ‘after brief split’ as he films his latest movie in the Australian outback https://t.co/qZGSTJeE67 — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) December 5, 2020

The Hollywood star has been living in Australia since early this year, and met Vanessa while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in July.

The news comes after The Sun reported that Zac and Vanessa had split last month.

A source told the newspaper: “Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other.”

“Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there.”

“So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn’t on their side.”

“Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit.”