Zac Efron reveals he ‘almost died’ after shattering his jaw

Zac Efron has revealed he “almost died” after shattering his jaw.

The High School Musical star recently set the record straight on rumours he got plastic surgery on his face, explaining that his “new look” was actually the result of an accident.

The actor told Men’s Health that he shattered his jaw after slipping in his house and hitting his chin on a granite fountain.

Zac recalled waking up to find his “chin bone hanging off his face” at the time of his accident.

The Baywatch star told the publication that after the injury, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw “just grew” and “got really, really big”, leading to his shock transformation.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 34-year-old shed more light on the accident, admitting he it almost killed him.

Addressing the plastic surgery viral rumours, Zac told the publication: “My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.”

“It was funny,” he admitted. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”