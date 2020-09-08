Zac Efron confirms romance with Australian waitress

Zac Efron has finally confirmed his relationship with Australian beauty Vanessa Valladares.

The couple reportedly met back in July, while she was working as a waitress in Byron Bay.

In photos published by MailOnline today, the 32-year-old actor was papped holding hands with Vanessa as they picked up food from a restaurant hub called The Farm.

Zac has been living in Australia since early this year, and met Vanessa while she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

The aspiring model has since handed in her resignation, and has been spending a lot of time with Zac at his rental property in Belongil Beach.

A source has told PEOPLE: “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together.”

“You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

