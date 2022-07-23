Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens spark reunion rumours

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have sparked rumours of a reunion, after they both revisited the famous East High school from the High School Musical franchise.

The actors shot to fame in 2006 when they starred as love interests Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the trilogy.

The pair brought their on-screen romance off-screen and dated for around five years, before parting ways.

Zac turned heads on Friday when he posted a photo of himself outside the iconic East High building, which heavily featured in the film franchise.

The 34-year-old captioned the photo, “Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” quoting the 1985 cult classic ‘The Breakfast Club’.

Although it referenced another film, there is no denying that his caption is a nod to High School Musical which launched his hugely successful career.

The actor has maintained distance between himself and the franchise – and notably didn’t reunite with his castmates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film in 2016.

However, Zac’s recent trip down memory lanes comes just weeks after his former flame Vanessa revisited the iconic school.

In an Instagram video posted on June 25, the actress surfaced feelings of nostalgia amongst her fans.

The 33-year-old walked around the school grounds in Salt Lake City, Utah as ‘Breaking Free’ played in the background.

Quoting her character in the franchise, Vanessa captioned the post, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Although they didn’t re-visit the site on the same day, fans are hoping for a reunion between the former couple – and potentially the whole cast.