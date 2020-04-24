The model said she was "lucky to be alive"

Yvonne Connolly shares photos of her horrific injuries from her horse-riding accident

*Warning: graphic imagery below*

Yvonne Connolly has revealed shocking photos detailing the extent of her injuries after a horse-riding accident.

The model was injured over five months ago, admitting at the time that she was “lucky to be alive”.

The TV presenter had suffered four fractures in her eye socket, cheeks and completely smashed her nose.

In her first selfie since the incident, Yvonne also shared very real pictures of her injuries.

“The ‘after’. 1st close up since my accident just over 5 months ago,” she wrote.

“If you have a STRONG stomach ( be warned !! ) swipe for The “before “ 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈”

“Found some good light and had just put some new makeup on last week.

“Considering the fractures to my eye socket and cheekbone and that my nose got smashed open I’m really surprised how it has healed,” she explained.

In the shocking photos Yvonne’s nose is completely shattered, with clear injuries in her eye and cheek.

“My surgeon (Kumara,James’s Hospitable 😇) says it will improve more over the next few months too ,then another procedure at the end of the summer I hope. 🤞🏼

“Thanks again to all my family and friends who helped me and everyone who sent such supportive messages.

“Of course huge thanks to all hospital staff who as we know now more than ever are heroes,” she added.

However, Yvonne since removed the graphic photographs and since just uploaded her most recent selfie.

“I’ve deleted the last post with pics of my injuries. I understand they were a little too graphic for some people 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈,” she updated.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.