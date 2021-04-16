The accident left her with a broken arm and serious injuries to her face

Yvonne Connolly reveals how her horse riding accident affected her three children

Yvonne Connolly has revealed how her horror horse riding accident affected her three kids.

The former model shares son Jack, 22, and daughters Missy, 20, and Ali, 15, with her ex-husband Ronan Keating.

Back in November 2019, the 47-year-old’s life was turned upside down when she was kicked by a horse.

The freak accident left her with a broken arm and serious injuries to her face, and Yvonne has revealed it took a year and “extensive surgery” for her to recover.

The mum-of-three was left with three plates in her face and nearly lost an eye.

Despite her traumatic ordeal, Yvonne returned to horse riding quite quickly after the accident – but her eldest children Jack and Missy weren’t happy about it.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, she explained: “Ali took it quite well. Jack and Missy, my other son and daughter, didn’t take it too well.”

“They’re not into horses and it just terrified them. For a long time they just didn’t want me to get back up.”

“I think they’ve realised now, when you’re passionate about something, they knew I was doing it anyway so then they kind of gave me their blessing in the end.”

Ali was with Yvonne when the accident happened, and said her mum was “adamant” to get back on the saddle.