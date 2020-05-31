YouTuber Jake Paul denies ‘looting’ after getting caught on camera during a riot in the US

YouTuber Jake Paul denies ‘looting’ after getting caught on camera during a...

YouTuber Jake Paul is denying his involvement in a riot in Arizona – despite being caught on camera “looting”.

Protests are quickly turning into riots across America, after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer.

The social media star released a statement on Sunday after footage of him at a mall surfaced with claims he and his friends were among those looting in the area.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” Paul said in a statement.

Paul said he and his friends spent the day joining in peaceful protests of “one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen”.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his friends were caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall last night amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

A video went viral of Jake, 23, and his friends taking part in a protest, which saw groups looting the mall.

“I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way,” he added.

While Jake was caught on camera at the premises, there was no evidence that the YouTuber stole anything or destroyed property.

