YouTube star Zoe Sugg announces she’s expecting her first child with Alfie Deyes

The couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary in October

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she is expecting her first child with Alfie Deyes.

The couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary in October, and have known each other since 2012.

The social media star shared the exciting news with her 9 million Instagram followers.

Posing with a sweet clip, Zoe wrote: “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September 💕👶🏼”

Fans and friends delighted the comments of the post after hearing the good news.

Zoe’s brother, Joe Sugg commented on the post: “The best news! 👏congratulations. Can not wait to be a ‘Funcle’ ❤️”

Close friend and YouTube star Naomi Smart also commented on the post: “So so happy for to both! Best news ❤️❤️❤️”

Dad-to-be Alfie also posted a short clip of the pair holding up a series of photos from their scans.

He captioned the post: “We’re excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September x”

Former YouTube star and model Marcus Butler wrote under the clip: “😮🤰👨‍👩‍👧 congrats guysss”

Dianne Buswell who is currently dating Joe Sugg also commented on the post saying: “❤️❤️ can’t wait to teach her to dance 🙃 if she wants of course 😅”

The pair have known each-other since 2012 and marked 8 years together last October in a sweet Instagram post.

