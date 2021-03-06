YouTube star Zoe Sugg announces she’s expecting her first child with Alfie Deyes

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she is expecting her first child with Alfie Deyes.
The couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary in October, and have known each other since 2012.
The social media star shared the exciting news with her 9 million Instagram followers.
Posing with a sweet clip, Zoe wrote: “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September 💕👶🏼”
View this post on Instagram
Fans and friends delighted the comments of the post after hearing the good news.
Zoe’s brother, Joe Sugg commented on the post: “The best news! 👏congratulations. Can not wait to be a ‘Funcle’ ❤️”
Close friend and YouTube star Naomi Smart also commented on the post: “So so happy for to both! Best news ❤️❤️❤️”
Dad-to-be Alfie also posted a short clip of the pair holding up a series of photos from their scans.
View this post on Instagram
He captioned the post: “We’re excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September x”
Former YouTube star and model Marcus Butler wrote under the clip: “😮🤰👨👩👧 congrats guysss”
Dianne Buswell who is currently dating Joe Sugg also commented on the post saying: “❤️❤️ can’t wait to teach her to dance 🙃 if she wants of course 😅”
The pair have known each-other since 2012 and marked 8 years together last October in a sweet Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram