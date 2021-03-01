YouTube star Jim Chapman and his fiancée Sarah Tarleton expecting their first child

YouTube star Jim Chapman and his fiancée Sarah Tarleton expecting their first...

Jim Chapman and his fiancée Sarah Tarleton have announced they are expecting their first child.

The YouTube star has been engaged since last July, proposing to Sarah 16-months after he split from ex-wife and fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr.

Taking to Instagram, the popular vlogger shared a snap of a baby scan along with a sweet photo of Sarah’s baby bump.

He captioned the post: “@sarah.tarleton and I would like to introduce you to our teeny tiny little baby.”

“The joy I felt at this scan was indescribable. Being able to actually see our little wriggler, content in Sarah’s tummy was so wonderful.”

“The last 12 weeks have been such an odd mixture of hopefulness about what’s to come, and worry that all may not be well,” Jim admitted.

“I may have had a part in making this little miracle, but I’m sure whoever they turn out to be, they’ll be the making of me.”

Sarah also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Very grateful and very excited for 2021 with my now two favourite people @jimchapman”.

