YouTube star Jim Chapman and his fiancée Sarah Tarleton announce they are expecting their first child

Jim Chapman and his fiancée Sarah Tarleton have announced they are expecting their first child.

The YouTube star has been engaged since last July, proposing to Sarah while on holiday in Mallorca.

Taking to Instagram, the popular vlogger shared a snap of a baby scan along with a sweet photo of Sarah’s baby bump.

He captioned the post: “@sarah.tarleton and I would like to introduce you to our teeny tiny little baby.”

“The joy I felt at this scan was indescribable. Being able to actually see our little wriggler, content in Sarah’s tummy was so wonderful.”

“The last 12 weeks have been such an odd mixture of hopefulness about what’s to come, and worry that all may not be well,” Jim admitted.

“I may have had a part in making this little miracle, but I’m sure whoever they turn out to be, they’ll be the making of me.”

Sarah also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Very grateful and very excited for 2021 with my now two favourite people @jimchapman”.

The couple first went public with their romance in June 2019, following Jim’s divorce from fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr earlier that year.

Announcing their split at the time, Tanya wrote: “Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.”

“We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.” In a separate statement, Jim said: “After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go out separate ways.” “We’re still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other. We will continue to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.” Jim and Tanya, who started dating in 2007, tied the knot in 2015.