Young Irish actor cast in upcoming Star Wars film – and he has very well-known aunt

Irish actor Flynn Gray has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter.

Lucasfilm confirmed the news by sharing a photo of him alongside Ryan Gosling, who will play the lead role in the movie.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Simon Bird.

The 14-year-old’s acting credits already include the film Baltimore, and the TV series Borderline.

Most recently, he appeared in several episodes of the hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

It turns out Flynn has a very well-known aunt, as he is the nephew of Irish entrepreneur and influencer Denise Kenny Byrne.

She is the founder of The Head Plan, and previously appeared on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

In a post shared on Instagram, Denise expressed how proud she was of her nephew.

She wrote: “HUGE NEWS that belongs on the grid. So unbelievably proud of my nephew @realflynngray who has just been announced in Star Wars: The Last STARFIGHTER.

“Flynn at only 14 has been working so hard at his craft. He is so talented and this news is so so deserving- everyone that meets him knows he is a star.

“His caption made me cry; All my life l’ve been shooting for the stars… and it turns out l’ve landed in a galaxy far, far away. Excited to be part of Star Wars: The Last Starfighter!

“Come on FLYNN let’s go 🇮🇪,” she added.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter has kicked off production in the UK.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honour as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” the director said.

“From the day Kathy Kennedy (producer) called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally.

“Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever.

“To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators on screen and off is the thrill of a lifetime.”