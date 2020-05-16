You won’t BELIEVE how much money Joe Wicks has made from his online fitness plan

The Body Coach star has raked in a serious amount of money in a matter of weeks

You won’t BELIEVE how much money Joe Wicks has made from his...

Joe Wicks has reportedly made at least £1.2million in just six weeks, thanks to his online fitness plan.

The 33-year-old, dubbed The Body Coach, raked in over one million pounds after 13,000 people signed up to his 90-day plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The diet and exercise package costs £97, and people have credited the plan for helping them stay fit and healthy at home.

A source told The Sun: “Joe’s business has been thriving, the figures have been phenomenal from a business perspective.”

“There are costs to pay but it is going to bring in a nice profit for him.”

The news comes after Joe recently revealed he bought his mum a house, after the family grew up on living on a council estate.

In a series of heartwarming posts on social media, the personal trainer said he had always dreamed of buying a house for his beloved mum.

He told fans: “I’m eternally grateful for every single person who followed me and bought one of them books for themselves or family member.”

“That changed my life, I never in a million years predicted we’d sell anywhere near that many books. They said if we sell 70,000 books in the first year we’ve had a success, and we sold like one million books.”

“And it allowed me to do the one thing I think most boys dream of doing when they earn a bit of dough – buy your mum a house.”

Joe explained: “My mum’s always lived in a council house, we’ve never had mortgages, it wasn’t on the radar for us.”

“So when I could take that money I earned from that book and say ‘mum, I’m buying your house. It’s yours,’ that was an amazing moment for me.”

“That’s something she’s always dreamed of. She’s wanted to own something, so she lives there and she’s so happy.”

