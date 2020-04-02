The popular television duo have been presenting together since 1994

You won’t BELIEVE how much money Ant and Dec made last year

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reportedly earned at least £15,124 a day last year.

The dynamic duo have presented a number of shows together over the past year, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

According to records, the hefty amount of cash was paid into just one of the firms, Hurley Promotions Ltd.

The company’s profits increased from £4.5 million to £5.5 million between 2018 and 2019.

When Ant took a year-long break from television back in 2018, it’s understood Dec earned about £5.2 million for his solo work.

Ant entered rehab for the second time in March 2018, after he was arrested and charged for drink driving.

Following Ant’s arrest, Dec was forced to go solo presenting Saturday Night Takeaway and BGT, and he co-hosted I’m A Celebrity with Ant’s replacement, Holly Willoughby.

According to The Sun, Dec made £5,289,051 from June 2018 to June 2019.

More than £4 million came through his company Deecourt Limited, while the remaining profit was paid into firms he co-owns with Ant.

The iconic double act were finally reunited on our television screens in Spring 2019, as they started filming Britain’s Got Talent auditions in the UK.