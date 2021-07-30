You won’t BELIEVE how much Love Island stars get paid to film the show

You won’t BELIEVE how much Love Island stars get paid to film...

Have you ever wondered how the stars of Love Island manage to leave their normal jobs for eight weeks to film the show abroad?

Well, it turns out each contestant is paid a weekly wage to cover their rent, bills, and other utilities at home while they’re filming in Mallorca.

According to reports, this year’s Islanders are receiving a weekly wage of €295 while they’re in the villa.

Of course, they also get the chance to win a cash prize of £50,000 at the end of the series.

During the final, the winning couple will be handed envelopes with 50k in one, and nothing in the other.

Whoever picks the £50k envelope then decides whether to keep the money, or share it with their partner.

It’s also worth noting that Love Island gives most of the contestants a huge platform to start making money through brand deals and sponsored ads on Instagram.

A host of former Love Island stars are now millionaires because of the show – including Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae Hague, Olivia Bowen, and Wes Nelson.