You won’t BELIEVE how much Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish Italian wedding cost

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy on May 22nd.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in a stunning ceremony Castello Brown, Portofino.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

So how much did Kourtney and Travis spend on their big day? E! News have calculated the cost of everything from the venue to the food, and the total price will leave you shook…

All family members of the bride and groom travelled to Portofino in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s private jets.

According to private aviation company Camber, a one way flight to the closest airport to Portofino on a Gulfstream G550 that seats up to 12 people can cost up to $220,447 one-way. Therefore two roundtrip flights would cost $881,788.

Guests were also photographed using water taxis over the weekend and according to private yacht company Click&Boat, you can rent a boat that sits 11 people for $2,047 per day. If you were to book 12 of these water taxis, that would cost a total of $24,564.

It is believed guests at the couple’s wedding stayed in hotel Splendido. A suite with a sea view costs a total of €5,774 for one night.

The price of the wedding venue Castello Brown depends on the time of year. As Kourtney and Travis had it booked from Friday to Monday, it would have set them back approximately $18,501.

To kick off the wedding weekend, guests dined at Ristorante Puny – where they reportedly ordered handmade trofie pasta with pesto, baked sea bass, fresh fruit, coffee parfait and a selection of Italian wines.

The bill would’ve cost approximately $214 per person and if there was 50 guests at the restaurant, it would have cost $10,700 for the dinner.

Guests then headed to Cafe Excelsior after dinner for cocktails and ice cream, with E! estimating the bill at another $10,700. The guests also dinned at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso over the course of the wedding weekend (another estimated $10,700).

What about catering? The base rate for use of kitchen at Castello Brown is $1,068.58.

Wedding photography company Benni & Carol, estimated that it can cost up to 130 € (or about $138.95) per person for external catering. If you were to invite 100 guests at this rate, that would come out to $13,895.

Kourtney and Travis also had a cannoli stand for their wedding guests and according to Boston North Shore wedding venue Woodman’s of Essex, the average dessert station at a wedding can cost $500, plus an $500 for a private chef.

It is also believed the couple had wedding cakes at each table, with Woodman’s of Essex estimating that the average cost of a wedding cake is $500.

According to Wine.com, a bottle of Ruinart Brut Rosé can cost about $110, so 50 bottles for a champagne reception would cost a total of $5,500.

Wedding-planning and management company Slow Dreams estimate that an open bar for 6 hours in Italy plus 22% gratuity would cost $3,660.

It is not yet known how much Kourtney and Travis spent on flowers for their wedding, but no doubt it was a fortune as Kourtney’s sister Kim spent $136,000 on flowers for her wedding to Kanye West in 2014.

Andrea Bocelli performed at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, as did DJ Cassidy.

A performance by Andrea can cost up to $749,000, while DJ Cassidy charges between $40,000 and $74,999.

The Kardashian-Jenner family donned Dolce & Gabbana over the weekend, and to wear a different outfit from the designer brand over the three days could cost and average of $10,000 per person. If 20 people wore three outfits from the brand each, it would add up to $200,000.

The bride wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

The price of the dress is not known, but Kim’s Givenchy Haute Couture gown from her 2014 wedding cost of up to $500,000.

The estimated house call rates for hair and makeup costs $1,000 each per person so if 15 people were to get their glam done, it could cost $30,000.

A wedding photographer in Italy can cost approximately $16,033.95, while a wedding planner can cost a whopping $50,000.

Before their nuptials, Kourtney and Travis relaxed on board a luxury yacht, and the price of renting a 50-meter yacht can cost from $200,000 to $225,000 a week.

Adding all these expenses together, it is estimated that Kravis’ wedding cost almost $3.5 million. Wowza!