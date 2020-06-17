You star Chris D’Elia denies sexually harassing teenage girls

A number of women had claimed they were "harassed" by the actor

Actor and Comedian Chris D’Elia has denied multiple claims of sexual harassment.

The actor, who starred in season two of the hit Netflix show You, fiercely denied the claims of anything illegal in a statement.

Chris, 40, played the character of Henderson in the hit show, a comedian who was later outed as a pedophile.

His name began trending on Twitter after several women claimed they were contacted by the star when they were in their teens.

Some were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged communications.

Many accused the stand-up comedian of sending inappropriate messages and asking for nude photos.

Twitter account @SheRatesDogs ran a full thread on the allegations. But after seeing the Tweets, Chris released a statement.

While he denied doing anything illegal, he did admit to “getting caught up” in the Hollywood lifestyle.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he told TMZ.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it.

“I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he added.

