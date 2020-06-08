You can now get Gucci shorts – just like Connell’s from Normal People

The designer has picked up on the trend

You can now get Gucci shorts – just like Connell’s from Normal...

Gucci has taken inspiration from the now infamous O’Neill’s shorts Paul Mescal sported on hit show Normal People.

The 24-year-old has received rave reviews in Ireland and abroad for his portrayal of the character Connell – and his GAA shorts have also caught the luxury brand’s attention.

Paul has been seen on and off camera wearing O’Neill’s shorts, most recently being photographed in London going for jogs.

And it appears that the iconic Irish look could be a new fashion trend for Summer 2020.

The Italian fashion label has shorts very similar to Connell’s that are retailing for €550.

The fashion item, which is called Waterproof Nylon Swim Shorts With Web, is available in white or navy, with the brand’s label printed on them.

“Crafted from waterproof nylon, these swim shorts are completed by an elastic waistband with drawstring. The green and red Web ribbon runs down the sides and gives them an athletic feel with the Gucci jacquard label,” the shorts are described on the website.

And top fashion magazine GQ has praised the Maynooth native for his daring fashion sense.

“Wearing a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths and a retro track jacket by Ragyard, it was his thigh-high, super-skimpy shorts that got tongues wagging,” it stated.

“Offering a whiff of Alan Partridge in his 1982 vintage shorts (you know the ones), Mescal’s own O’Neills Maynooth GAA shorts allowed the actor to show off his brawny pins (and give them a good top up of vitamin D in the process),” it added.

