Yellowstone spin-off starring fan favourite character officially confirmed

It’s official: a Yellowstone spin-off starring fan favourite character Kayce Dutton is in the works.

According to Deadline, CBS has ordered the Yellowstone sequel Y: Marshals (working title) for its midseason lineup.

The brand new series will see Luke Grimes reprise his role as Kayce Dutton, who joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.

The official logline has Kayce “combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill are expected to join the actor in the show, reprising their respective roles as Kayce’s wife Monica and their son Tate.

As reported in December, CBS is already working on a spinoff that will follow Kayce’s brazen sister Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and her husband Rip Wheeler, who is portrayed by Cole Hauser.

The Yellowstone franchise, created by Taylor Sheridan, includes two prequel series, 1883 and 1923, as well as sequel series The Madison.

The original Yellowstone series came to an end when the fifth and final season aired in 2024.

The show’s conclusion was plagued by drama, as main character John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, was abruptly written off the show midseason.

According to reports, he exited the show over scheduling conflicts with his Western movie franchise Horizon.

After the series wrapped, Luke Grimes addressed reports of tension behind the scenes.

Speaking to Men’s Health in December, he said: “I haven’t talked to him since. It’s not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it’s just, he’s Kevin Costner.

“He’s a big deal,” he laughed. “I do have his phone number — I just don’t feel like it’s my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to.’

“None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever,” he continued.

“But just, like, in life, man, these things happen. They happen fast and they’re not predictable.

“I lost my father a few years ago. It happened fast, and it was not the way that you would think that that would happen.

“In life, these things happen and then people have to start making decisions. And in our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil.”