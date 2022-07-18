Yazmin Oukhellou reveals she has nightmares ‘every single night’ about car crash that killed boyfriend Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou has revealed she has nightmares “every single night” about the car crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean.

The TOWIE star was the passenger in the car Jake was driving, which crashed over a hill in Turkey in the early hours of July 3.

Jake was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was left with serious injuries to one of her arms.

Yazmin is now recovering at home in Essex, but said she is struggling with flashbacks since the accident.

The 28-year-old told The Sun: “I have nightmares every single night since the accident.”

“I have not stopped waking up in the night about it. Mum stays in bed with me every night.”

The TV personality previously told the publication that she was forced to snap her arm to try save her and Jake from the crash.

She recalled: “The car was upside down. It had an open sunroof and my right arm was just stuck behind my back and under the folded back of the car roof. I tried to honk the horn with my foot and I couldn’t do.”

“I could just feel my arm absolutely covered in blood. It was like I was lying in a hot bath, there was so much around me. At the same time I was trying to wake up Jake.”

She continued: “In my head I told myself, ‘OK, he’s just unconscious, I’m alive so he must be alive’. I didn’t want to admit it to myself that he could be dead.”

“So I thought, ‘Right, I can either lay still and bleed to death, or snap my own arm to try to save us — I had no choice. So I somehow snapped my arm through pure adrenaline and panic.”

“I climbed out of the car, and I was kind of holding my arm together with my left hand. I ran up to the top of the bank, I was screaming for help and then all of a sudden I saw a flashlight.”

“I half thought, ‘Oh my God, am I hallucinating,’ because we were in the middle of nowhere. I thought I was seeing the light and I was dying. I just don’t know how I did it. I think it was just pure adrenaline, I barely thought.”

“There was a man walking his dog and then he ran over. He took his top off for me and I wrapped it around my arm. Then I was like, ‘Don’t worry about me — let’s get down to my boyfriend, my boyfriend is down there.”

“I climbed back down and tried to check his pulse but I couldn’t feel anything and then the ambulance came,” Yazmin recalled.

“They were helping me. I was like, ‘Please can you just help him’ and they were like, ‘We just need to take him to another hospital.’”

“I think they knew, but for me even now I still feel like it’s not real. I still feel like I’m just waiting to wake up from a nightmare and it’s just something that never happens.”