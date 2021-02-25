Yazmin Oukhellou quits TOWIE to pursue a real estate career in Dubai

Yazmin Oukhellou has revealed she’s quit The Only Way Is Essex to pursue a real estate career in Dubai.
The reality star jetted off to the United Arab Emirates before Christmas with her then-boyfriend James Lock.
The couple, who dated on and off since 2017, announced their split earlier this month, with Yazmin now opting for a career change.
A spokesperson for TOWIE told The Sun: “Yaz has decided to stay in Dubai to pursue a career in real estate so she won’t be starting this series of The Only Way is Essex.”
“We support this decision and wish her well in this new venture. As with other cast, the door remains open should she return to Essex.”
James is planning to return to the UK soon to complete his mandatory quarantine, while Yaz is planning a fresh start in the UAE.
The former couple confirmed their split to OK! Magazine, with James telling the publication: “We’ve broken up. We tried to make it work and we really thought it was going to be different this time but things don’t always work out as you’d expect.”
“I have a lot of love for Yaz and a huge amount of respect for her but we’re just better apart,” he added.
Yazmine said: “James and I have split up amicably. I love James but we’re not good together.”
“It couldn’t go on the way it was so I told James we should end things and he agreed.”
The news comes after James apologised for his “insensitive” social media posts while in Dubai.
The reality star insisted he was in the United Arab Emirates for “work” purposes, while the UK remains in a strict lockdown.
The 34-year-old admitted he “should have been more considerate’” to “people back home who are struggling” amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he posted photos from his trip online.
Speaking to The Sun, James said: “I hold my hands up, I have been insensitive at times. I should have been more considerate to the people back home who are struggling.”
“I know people are finding it hard, including my own family and people that I love. But I honestly haven’t meant to upset anyone and I’m not a bad person. I’ve tried to be as respectful as I can.”
“Some influencers were out here partying but I’ve not been here on holiday I’ve been out here working hard and that’s why I stayed.”
“People are saying you can be an influencer anywhere but you really can’t. It’s all determined by your traffic on social media,” he explained.
“I understand if people think it’s distasteful but that’s our job to promote things,” the reality star continued.
“If we don’t we don’t earn money and we can’t pay our bills. Would it be better if we were asking the Government for help? Or if we went bankrupt?”
“I’m trying to provide for myself and my family like anyone else would in my position.”