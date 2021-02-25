Yazmin Oukhellou quits TOWIE to pursue a real estate career in Dubai

James is planning to return to the UK soon to complete his mandatory quarantine, while Yaz is planning a fresh start in the UAE.

The former couple confirmed their split to OK! Magazine, with James telling the publication: “We’ve broken up. We tried to make it work and we really thought it was going to be different this time but things don’t always work out as you’d expect.”

“I have a lot of love for Yaz and a huge amount of respect for her but we’re just better apart,” he added.

Yazmine said: “James and I have split up amicably. I love James but we’re not good together.”

Ad

“It couldn’t go on the way it was so I told James we should end things and he agreed.”

The news comes after James apologised for his “insensitive” social media posts while in Dubai.

The reality star insisted he was in the United Arab Emirates for “work” purposes, while the UK remains in a strict lockdown.

Ad

The 34-year-old admitted he “should have been more considerate’” to “people back home who are struggling” amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he posted photos from his trip online.