Yazmin Oukhellou breaks her silence on car crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou has broken her silence after she was involved in a fatal car crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean.

The pair were driving in Bodrum, Turkey in the early hours of Sunday, July 3, when their car crashed over a hill. Jake, who was driving the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was left with serious injuries to one of her arms. Despite her injuries, the TOWIE star managed to climb up the steep bank the car flew down, and stopped a passing motorist for help. Yazmin was treated at the Acibadem Hospital in Bodrum, where she underwent surgery on her arm. The 28-year-old has since returned home to the UK, and opened up about the horror crash in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

The TV personality revealed she had nodded off after partying with friends and woke to find their Mercedes plunging 70ft from a mountain road in Turkey.

She said: “We were just tumbling for what seemed like forever. It felt like I was going round in a washing machine — just round and round. Then eventually it stopped and my right arm was jammed.”

“The car was upside down. It had an open sunroof and my right arm was just stuck behind my back and under the folded back of the car roof. I tried to honk the horn with my foot and I couldn’t do.”

Yazmin recalled: “I could just feel my arm absolutely covered in blood. It was like I was lying in a hot bath, there was so much around me. At the same time I was trying to wake up Jake.”

“In my head I told myself, ‘OK, he’s just unconscious, I’m alive so he must be alive’. I didn’t want to admit it to myself that he could be dead.”

“So I thought, ‘Right, I can either lay still and bleed to death, or snap my own arm to try to save us — I had no choice. So I somehow snapped my arm through pure adrenaline and panic.”

She continued: “I climbed out of the car, and I was kind of holding my arm together with my left hand. I ran up to the top of the bank, I was screaming for help and then all of a sudden I saw a flashlight.”

“I half thought, ‘Oh my God, am I hallucinating,’ because we were in the middle of nowhere. I thought I was seeing the light and I was dying. I just don’t know how I did it. I think it was just pure adrenaline, I barely thought.”

“There was a man walking his dog and then he ran over. He took his top off for me and I wrapped it around my arm. Then I was like, ‘Don’t worry about me — let’s get down to my boyfriend, my boyfriend is down there.”

Yazmin said: “I climbed back down and tried to check his pulse but I couldn’t feel anything and then the ambulance came.”

“They were helping me. I was like, ‘Please can you just help him’ and they were like, ‘We just need to take him to another hospital.’”

“I think they knew, but for me even now I still feel like it’s not real. I still feel like I’m just waiting to wake up from a nightmare and it’s just something that never happens.”

She said through tears: “Jake and I had been on and off for years. He was in Turkey with friends and I thought, ‘Do you know what? It’s only four hours away, I’ll go there on the Friday and get back to filming for the Tuesday and not tell anyone I’m even going there.’”

“When I flew out we were off but we wanted to reconcile. I got there on the Friday at two in the morning, we had gone straight back and got to sleep, and then on Saturday we had the best day with our friends at a beach club.”

“Then we had gone home, got dressed up and gone out for dinner at a bar and had the most amazing night.”

“Things were perfect — just as I’d hoped they would be. When we left the restaurant I wanted to go home, but our friends have got a villa there and he wanted to go back there.”

“I was panicky, it was high up in the mountains, but he insisted — and I nodded off in the car. I was asleep and woke up to the car going off the cliff. Now I know that if I wasn’t asleep I probably wouldn’t have survived because the doctor said that meant my body was more relaxed.”

“I severed an artery and a nerve, that’s why I bled so much. The doctors called me an angel, a miracle, because it’s a notorious spot and people have never survived. Now I’m just wondering how the hell did my partner die while I’ve survived? It’s made me look at life totally differently.”

Yazmin revealed: “I am definitely going to need therapy for a while, and I’m going to try some in-patient treatment too. I know this will live with me forever, I need to take it slowly.”

“I’m very up and down. One minute I’m OK and then I’m not, and I think that’s just what happens with grief. I’ve lost relatives before — I lost my nan last year who was close to me — but I have never lost someone who I loved in an intimate way. It’s very difficult.”

“I could have been like Jake and not survived so I’m just very grateful and lucky that if that’s the worst case ­scenario, I will deal with it as best I can.”

She added: “The scarring that I have is awful so I will always have that as a reminder. But at least I’m still alive.”

“I’m staying away from social settings, I’ve stopped logging into social media, and I’ve changed my mobile number. For now, I just need to focus on getting well again and dealing with what has happened.”

“Jake is the only person I have ever felt a love like that for and I think for me it’s going to be very, very difficult to get over this. This will stay with me for life. But for me, I loved him so hard and that’s why I travelled across the world to be with him.”