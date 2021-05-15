X Factor star Alexandra Burke romantically linked to Irish footballer

They've been dating for a few weeks

Alexandra Burke is reportedly dating Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

The West Ham goalkeeper, who hails from Bray, has been on a string of dates with the X Factor star, after meeting last month.

A source told The Sun: “It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly.”

“They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the Covid restrictions.”

The news comes after Alexandra split from Rotherham United defender Angus MacDonald in October.

The source continued: “Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming.”

“Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.”

“She’s making his bachelor pad more homely and adding a much-needed feminine touch,” they added.