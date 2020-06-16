X Factor bosses respond to Misha B’s racism claims

A spokesperson for The X Factor has finally responded to Misha B’s claims about behind the scenes racism.
Over the weekend, Misha B claimed the was painted as an “angry black girl” when she appeared on the show back in 2011.
The singer posted a video of judges Louis Walsh and Tulisa Contostavlos harshly criticising her during the third live show, over rumours she had been “bullying” other contestants behind the scenes.
I’m just going to leave this here. I have received many calls and messages throughout the last couple of months regarding this incident. I have been in two minds of whether to address it, simply because I know that this problem is a lot bigger than me and I wanted to focus solely on the current affairs. Seeing the continuous mistreatment of my brothers and sisters all around the world has reawakened the PTSD that I have worked tirelessly to uproot and I know I do not stand alone on this. In 2011 what I thought at the time would be the best opportunity for me, turned out to be the most painful experience of my life. What you see in this video is 1% of what I endured. They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies. ALL FOR A HEAD LINE. Nonetheless today and everyday I am a powerful black woman. I have been aware since I was a child, that my unapologetic nature would offend those that do not feel comfortable in their own skin…. Which results in this kind of behaviour. But In the words of our late great Maya Angelou STILL I RISE 🦋✊🏿 Please join me on Instagram live tonight @ 9pm where I will be discussing my experiences further. I want to make it clear that I share my truth only to educate and uplift. LOVE, m i S h a
During an Instagram Live, the 28-year-old said she believes producers and judges had concocted a “bullying” storyline, and said: “They saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home and worked together to assassinate my character and to sabotage my career by orchestrating lies.”
Misha said the experience left her with suicidal thoughts, and she’s since been diagnosed with PTSD.
Responding to Misha’s claims, an X Factor spokesperson told the MailOnline: “We are very concerned to hear Misha’s comments regarding her experience on The X Factor in 2011.”
“We are currently looking into this matter and are reaching out to Misha to discuss the important issues she has raised.”
“The welfare of contestants is our priority and we are committed to diversity and equality.”
They released a statement after former X Factor judge Tulisa apologised for publicly accusing Misha B of bullying – but she denied her comments were racially motivated.
I have witnessed black people being torn down in the industry, especially black women. It is a very real and serious issue. But my issue at that time was a response to actions, and was in no way shape or form about race. I have never and will never take part in any oppressive or racist agenda.
