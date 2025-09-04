Woman dubbed the ‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty to supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine just before his death

A woman dubbed the “Ketamine Queen,” has pleaded guilty to supplying Matthew Perry with the drugs that ultimately killed the Friends actor.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Jasveen Sangha entered a guilty plea to five charges in Los Angeles, including one count of supplying ketamine that caused death or serious harm.

Nine criminal charges were first brought against the American-British dual national, and her Los Angeles house was referred to by federal authorities as a “drug-selling emporium” after a raid turned up dozens of ketamine vials.

She is the fifth and final defendant to be charged in connection with the overdose death of Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, currently in federal custody, is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing in Los Angeles on December 10.

She is one of five individuals, along with medical professionals and the actor’s assistant, who US investigators claim provided the actor with ketamine, taking advantage of his drug addiction for financial gain and causing his overdose death.

They include Eric Fleming, who supplied ketamine to the actor that he had obtained from Jasveen Sangha; Kenneth Iwamasa, who was Matthews’s live-in assistant and assisted in buying and injecting the actor with ketamine; and Drs: Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, who also sold ketamine.

They have all, likewise, entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced throughout November and December.

According to the Justice Department, Jasveen Sangha could receive a maximum term of 65 years in federal prison.

Ketamine, a short-acting anaesthetic with hallucinogenic effects, is sometimes prescribed for depression and anxiety but is frequently misused as a recreational drug.

It’s understood Matthew was undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression when he developed an intravenous ketamine addiction that autumn.

The official autopsy report stated that Matthew was “receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety” at the time of his death, with the most recent dose reportedly taken one and a half weeks before his passing.

However, the report continued: “The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is three to four hours, or less.”

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner also confirmed contributing factors in his death included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder).

Matthew had openly spoken about his struggles with substance abuse over the years, including during his time playing Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom Friends.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew opened up about his lengthy battle with addiction and revealed he almost died when he was 49 years old.

The Friends star spent weeks in a hospital fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

The actor revealed he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

The late 54-year-old had been to rehab 15 times and had 14 surgeries on his stomach.