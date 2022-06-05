Winter Love Island set to return in 2023

Good news for Love Island fans, as the winter edition of the dating show is set to return to our screens in 2023.

Finn Tapp and Paige Turley won the first ever winter series, which took place in January 2020 in South Africa.

According to The Sun, the winter series will make its comeback early next year, after being shelved the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told the outlet: “Love Island bosses enjoyed the one and only series of Winter Love Island, but it was just before the pandemic raged so was shelved for 2021.”

“When they started casting for this summer’s series they thought there’s definitely enough talent to do a second series again so have started the plans for a 2023 Winter Love Island.”

“The series generally is really important for them as it attracts the all-important younger viewers, so if they can get a second series in one year then everyone will be delighted.”

According to the publication, show bosses are yet to decide on a location for the 2023 winter series.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm. Check out the full lineup here.