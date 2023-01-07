Winter Love Island 2023: The rumoured contestants so far

Love Island is set to return to our screens on Monday, January 16.

Maya Jama will front the ninth season of the hit dating show – after taking over the hosting role from Laura Whitmore.

While ITV have yet to confirm the contestants for the winter series of the show, a number of people have been linked to the line-up.

Check out the rumoured contestants so far:

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga is a 22-year-old biomedical science student, who also does some influencing work on the side.

She already has over 11,000 followers on Instagram – including Indiyah Polack, who made it to the final of last year’s series with her boyfriend Dami Hope.

A source told The Sun UK: “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s as smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders. She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt.”

“But her followers already know she’s got a personality to match. This year’s cast is a sassy bunch, packed with banter and good chat, and Tanya is set to lead the pack,” the insider added.

Chloe Baker

Chloe is a model and influencer.

She currently boasts 15.4k Instagram followers and 12.7k on TikTok.

Chloe has already worked with brands such as Missy Empire and Lipsy London.

Hinting at a potential stint on Love Island, the model captioned her New Year post: “2023, same circle, same game, different level 💥.”

Chloe Nicole

Chloe Nicole, who graduated from the University of Leicester last year, already boasts over 13k followers on Instagram.

“Chloe’s gorgeous and funny – she’d be the perfect islander – but nothing is set in stone yet,” a source told The UK Sun. “Things with the show are still up in the air but she’d love to sign up for it.”

“She knows Indiyah [Polack], who was on the show last year, through the industry so she would jump at the chance to get in the villa.”

The influencer previously hinted at a potential stint in the Love Island villa, teasing her followers in her latest Instagram post that she was in “high demand”.

Brad McDermott

Brad McDermott is the younger brother of 2018 Islander Zara McDermott.

The DJ was reportedly in talks to join the ITV series last summer, following his sister’s stint in the villa four years prior.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life.”

“Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh.”

Arabella Chi

2019 Islander Arabella Chi has sparked rumours she’s set to return to the Love Island villa, following in the footsteps of Adam Collard.

Posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit, Arabella wrote on Instagram: “Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it 👀.”

It wasn’t long before fans started questioning whether she was returning to Love Island as a bombshell.

The model originally appeared on the dating show in 2019, but only lasted eight days in the iconic villa – after she failed to find love.

Joanna Chimonides

2019 Islander Joanna Chimonides has also sparked rumours she’s set to return to the Love Island villa.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a snap from Cape Town in South Africa – which is where the winter series of the show is filmed.

The reality star shot to fame after appearing on the 2019 series of the ITV dating show as a Casa Amor bombshell.

However, she was dumped from the island single after branding her flame Michael Griffiths a “snake”.

