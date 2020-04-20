WIN! We’ve teamed up with Andrew Fitzsimons for the ultimate Met Gala competition

The hairstylist to the stars is giving away his entire hair collection from Primark

WIN! We’ve teamed up with Andrew Fitzsimons for the ultimate Met Gala...

While fashion and beauty lovers all over the world were devastated by the news that the Met Gala has had to be postponed – wanted to bring some of the red carpet glam to you, at home.

Goss.ie has teamed up with hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons, for the ultimate Met Gala competition.

We are calling on all readers, influencers and celebrities alike to show us your best Met Gala look from home.

We want to see glam hair, makeup and an outfit that will truly blow us away.

This year’s theme was ‘About Time’ and we want you to create your iconic look based on this idea.

Andrew will be judging your overall look, with a big focus on your hairstyle, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan will judge your overall style, while celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm will be judging your makeup looks.

To enter, all you have to do is use the hashtag #GossAFMetGala, and make sure to tag @goss.ie and @andrewfitzsimons – and get uploading from 6pm on Monday, May 4th.

Make sure to watch our exclusive interview with Andrew on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

*Terms & Conditions*

You must use the required hashtag and tag both accounts to be entered correctly.

Andrew’s full collection will be sent to you once Primark stores re-open. But his signed brush will be sent directly to you after you win.