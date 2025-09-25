Will there be a second season of The Traitors Ireland? Here’s what we know and how to apply

The first season of The Traitors Ireland came to an end on Tuesday night, when Faithfuls Vanessa, Oyin and Kelley were crowned the winners during a dramatic final episode.

While RTÉ is yet to officially confirm a season two, Kite Entertainment, who produce the show, have already issued a call out for new contestants.

Following the success of the debut season, which had viewers on the edge of their seats, the castle gates are opening again, but this time, the game is bigger, bolder and more devious than ever.

Set in the stunning Slane Castle in County Meath, The Traitors Ireland isn’t your average reality show.

Contestants are divided into two groups: the Faithful, who must identify the Traitors, and the Traitors, whose mission is to quietly eliminate the Faithful without being caught.

Each episode of season one brought suspense-filled voting at the round table, missions to increase the prize fund, and a social minefield of alliances, secrets and betrayal.

Applications for next year’s The Traitor Ireland must have the following requirements:

Over the age of 18

Charismatic, strategic, and resilient under pressure

Keep viewers entertained with personality and charm

Build alliances without revealing all their secrets

With the success of season one, anticipation for the next season is sky-high.

The first season was packed with drama and unforgettable personalities like Katelyn Divilly, a Traitor whose intuition and quick thinking made her a key player early on, and Eamon O’Keeffe, a Garda whose bad cop persona added a compelling layer to the game.

And who could forget the person who had carried the show, Paudie Moloney, the retired prison officer and master strategist whose calm exterior hid a razor-sharp mind.

Think you have what it takes to be a devoted Faithful or a cunning Traitor?

Applications are now open – submit your introduction, recent photo and an optional brief video to [email protected].

