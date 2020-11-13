Fans are so excited for this!

Will Smith shares trailer for Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion

Will Smith has finally shared the trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

The reunion special will premiere on HBO Max on November 19, and will show the cast returning to the Banks family home.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Will wrote: “These are the people who made me the man I am today.”

“And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion. @freshprince reunion… Nov 19 on @hbomax! #freshprincereunion.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990-1996.

During the reunion, Will is joined by cast members Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Will also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

In addition to the Fresh Prince reunion, Will is currently working on a reboot of the hit series with television network Peacock.

The hard-hitting reboot was inspired by a four-minute mock trailer that went viral last year, which was created by super fan Morgan Cooper.

Will decided to team up with Morgan to adapt the original sitcom, after he watched the mock trailer.