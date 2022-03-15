Will Smith insists there’s ‘never been infidelity’ in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has insisted there’s “never been infidelity” in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The couple have been married since 1997, and share two children – Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

Their unconventional marriage has been a topic of discussion for many years, and Will was asked to address the constant speculation surrounding their relationship during an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning.

Will said: “I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people.”

“I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation, and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

When Gayle asked how he and Jada navigated infidelity in their union, the 53-year-old replied: “Never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage.”

“Jada and I talk about everything. And we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

The couple’s relationship hit headlines in 2020 when Jada revealed that she “got into an entanglement” with musician August Alsina, after briefly separating from Will.

Last September, Will raised eyebrows once again by admitting they haven’t always practiced monogamy.

During an interview with GQ, the actor said: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?”

“And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

The King Richard star continued: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.”

“And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”