Will returns to his farming roots for final date with Jessie in Love Island teaser

Will returns to his farming roots for his final date with Jessie on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The couple receive a text inviting them on their epic date – which hints it will be a barn dance.

Will and Jessie both don denim outfits for the occasion, with Will accessorising with a cowboy hats and boots, while Jessie stuns in a pair of sparkling silver boots.

Spending their final date on a farm with horses, chickens and goats, Jessie says: “This literally looks like my home in Australia.”

As they make their way into a barn, they are met by a band and dancers.

The couple take a seat on hay bales, and Will says: “It’s like a massive reminder of home because my mum and dad would talk about barn dances and I’ve never been to one, so experiencing it with you is such a magical moment.”

Jessie tells Will: “I’ve had the best time here with you, I didn’t think I’d meet someone that I’d fall in love with so hard. You’ve been so supportive of me the whole way through, I want you to know how special you are to me.”

Jessie also has something she wants to ask Will on their final epic date.

As the whirlwind romantic date nears its end, the couple must decided which couple they think is the least compatible couple.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.