Will Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie keep their titles now that their father Andrew is no longer a Prince?

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will reportedly retain their Royal titles, despite their father Andrew no longer being a Prince.

On Thursday night, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had initiated a formal process to remove his brother’s titles, and that he would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The British monarch also served Andrew notice to move out of the Royal Lodge, where he has resided since 2008, following reports of him paying “peppercorn rent” for the royal residence.

Amid the scandal, Charles is reportedly keen to “protect” his nieces Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, the daughters of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princesses will remain Her Royal Highnesses as granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth, and will keep their Honours in line with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917.

A source told the newspaper that the King “wouldn’t have wanted to sign off on anything that would impact them.”

On Thursday night, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

This latest move against the royal comes six years after BBC Newsnight’s explosive interview with Andrew, in which he addressed his friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

During his conversation with presenter Emily Maitlis, Andrew said that he had cut all ties with Epstein in December 2010, shortly after they had been photographed together in New York.

However, old emails recently emerged that suggested that Andrew had privately stayed in touch with Epstein until February 2011.

One such email reportedly read: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!”

Andrew is yet to speak out about the removal of his prince title.

He has also continued to “vigorously deny” the allegations of sexual abuse made against him by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s sex traffic victims.

Andrew will reportedly move onto a property on the private Sandringham estate, and it’s understood any future accommodation he lives will be privately funded by The King.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who remained living at the Royal Lodge despite their divorce in 1996, will make her own arrangements.