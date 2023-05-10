Will Cat Deeley join husband Patrick Kielty as co-host of The Late Late Show?

Speculation is rife Cat Deeley could join her husband Patrick Kielty as co-host of The Late Late Show.

The comedian is currently the frontrunner to host the RTÉ chat show, after Ryan Tubridy leaves the programme in May after 14 years at the helm.

Bookies suspended betting on who will be the next host of The Late Late Show this week, after Patrick broke his silence on the speculation during an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

Speaking at the IFTA Awards on Sunday, where he was joined by his wife Cat, Patrick told us: “It is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if she would be willing to move to Ireland with Patrick and their sons James, 4, and Milo, 7, if he got the gig, Cat replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Rumours are now rife Cat could join Patrick as a double act on the show, in a bid to shake up the format.

When asked about the prospect of a husband-and-wife duo, an RTÉ spokesperson told Extra.ie: “We will be revealing the new Late Late Show presenter in due course. We have no further comment to make at this time.”

Separately, the Irish Sun has reported that RTÉ bosses are keen to snap up Cat as a presenter.

An insider said: “There’s speculation that Patrick Kielty’s signing might pave the way for Cat Deeley to feature in some of RTE’s output, so it would be a massive win-win for them.

“She has a huge amount of star power and she’s very well connected, so everyone is very hopeful that we’ll see a string of A-list guests popping up on the Late Late as well.”

Earlier this week, Ryan Tubridy also broke his silence on Patrick potentially taking over as host of The Late Late Show.

Speaking on his RTE Radio 1 show, he said: “Patrick Kielty featuring strongly and firmly in a lot of the papers today, with a suggestion being maybe it’s time for another PK to take over The Late Late Show.

“Lovely man, lovely fella, and lovely wife, and a good egg all around. So, we’ll see where that all goes shall we.”