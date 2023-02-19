Will and Tom try to win back Jessie and Samie in Love Island sneak peek

In the teaser for tonight’s Love Island, Will and Tom try to win back their girls Jessie and Samie after Casa Amor.

The boys both kissed other girls earlier this week, while Jessie and Samie stayed loyal to them.

On tonight’s show, Tom says: “Mission get our girls back.”

Will replies: “Mission get our girls back, we really need to think about this because we’ve got one shot, one chance and we can’t mess that up.”

Tom tells Will: “I’ve come up with something, I’ve never said a poem to a girl in my life but I want to write her a poem. I was going to take her to the fire pit tonight, have a sit down and say that I’m sorry from the heart and tell her exactly how I’m genuinely feeling.”

Later, Will calls on all of his fellow Islanders to help put his own plan into action. How will his big gesture go down?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

