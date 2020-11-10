Will AJ Pritchard make it onto I’m A Celeb after testing positive for Covid-19?

The professional dancer was officially announced as a contestant on Sunday

Will AJ Pritchard make it onto I’m A Celeb after testing positive...

I’m A Celebrity bosses have confirmed AJ Pritchard will be “dancing his way into camp” this week, after he previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that AJ had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days before he’s due to enter the I’m A Celeb camp.

A spokesman for ITV said: “We can confirm that one member of the cast has received a positive covid result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.”

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within Covid-19 guidelines.”

Despite his worrying test result, the professional dancer is expected to make a full recovery before the new series kicks off this Sunday.

On their official Twitter account today, I’m A Celeb tweeted a photo of AJ, and wrote: “He’s leaving his fake tan, jazz hands and glitter behind but we’re hoping he brings those ballroom moves with him – it’s not long until @Aj11Ace will be dancing his way into Camp! #ImACeleb.”

The photo lists AJ’s credentials, and notes his phobias include “heights and claustrophobia”.

He’s leaving his fake tan, jazz hands and glitter behind but we’re hoping he brings those ballroom moves with him – it’s not long until @Aj11Ace will be dancing his way into Camp! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OebkpRqvnG — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 10, 2020

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! launches on Virgin Media One this Sunday, November 15.

Check out the full line-up here.