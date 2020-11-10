Home Top Story Will AJ Pritchard make it onto I’m A Celeb after testing positive...

Will AJ Pritchard make it onto I’m A Celeb after testing positive for Covid-19?

The professional dancer was officially announced as a contestant on Sunday

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE
ITV Studios

I’m A Celebrity bosses have confirmed AJ Pritchard will be “dancing his way into camp” this week, after he previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that AJ had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days before he’s due to enter the I’m A Celeb camp.

A spokesman for ITV said: “We can confirm that one member of the cast has received a positive covid result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.”

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within Covid-19 guidelines.”

AJ Pritchard

Despite his worrying test result, the professional dancer is expected to make a full recovery before the new series kicks off this Sunday.

On their official Twitter account today, I’m A Celeb tweeted a photo of AJ, and wrote:  “He’s leaving his fake tan, jazz hands and glitter behind but we’re hoping he brings those ballroom moves with him – it’s not long until @Aj11Ace will be dancing his way into Camp! #ImACeleb.”

The photo lists AJ’s credentials, and notes his phobias include “heights and claustrophobia”.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! launches on Virgin Media One this Sunday, November 15.

Check out the full line-up here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR