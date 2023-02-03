Wild Youth selected to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Wild Youth have been selected to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday night, six singers performed live on The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special, in a bid to represent the nation at the 67th annual contest in May.

Wild Youth performed their song We Are One, which Conor O’Donohoe wrote with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

The band wowed both the judges and viewers alike with their performance.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the Eurosong special, Conor revealed what it would mean to Wild Youth to represent their country at the renowned contest.

The songwriter said: “I think to represent Ireland in anything would be a huge honour, but we would absolutely love to represent our country in the Eurovision. For sure.”

Revealing why Wild Youth put themselves forward to represent Ireland, Conor said: “I’ve always been a big fan of the Eurovision, but covid and having time off gave me a lot of time to think.”

“It just gave me time to think about taking risks and trying different things, and this kind of came up and I thought it would be quite a cool thing for us to do.”

Revealing whether he thinks Wild Youth can emulate the success of 2021’s winners Måneskin, the songwriter said: “I mean it would be very cool for sure.”

Conor concluded: “We’re just gonna enjoy the whole experience, touching back on what I said about going through covid and everything – it’s about being more present in situations and enjoying all the opportunities that this crazy job has been able to give us.”

Ireland holds the record number of Eurovision wins, securing seven since it first entered back in 1965.

Wild Youth will perform We Are One during the first Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday, May 9.

If they secure a place in the grand final, they will perform in front of an audience of approximately 180 million people worldwide on May 13.